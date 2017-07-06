Deputies serving warrant discover stolen vehicles

Gregg County deputies recovered two stolen vehicles Thursday morning in the 4500 block of FM 1252 near Liberty City.

Deputies went to the residence to serve a warrant and ended up with more than they bargained for.

Deputies arrived at the residence at 8:30 a.m. and found who they were looking for. Deputy Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department says they started running license plates and VIN numbers of vehicles on the property.

“They located the first vehicle and confirmed it was stolen. During that portion of the investigation they actually located a second stolen vehicle,” Tubb stated.

Deputies called for backup.

“They have begun a multi-agency investigation,” Tubb said.

The East Texas Auto Task Force along with the Gregg County Criminal Investigation Division are working together on the case.

“It has started a new investigation. It just goes to show how we showed up for one purpose, which was to arrest someone on a warrant, and based on the training and experience of our investigators and their commitment to the citizens here in Gregg County, it has developed into a much larger investigation,” Tubb explained.

The resident’s father told me off-camera that the homeowners were not arrested. They were letting someone else work on vehicles on their property, and that man was taken in.

“We also located another individual with a misdemeanor warrant,” Tubb said.

Both of the vehicles had been partially stripped of parts, and the homeowner’s father said he wondered why someone would part out a fairly new, running vehicle.

Nearly a dozen officers were involved in the recovery and investigation. The two people arrested were taken in on warrants and have been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.