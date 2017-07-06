Thieves steal $10,000 worth of equipment from Arp ISD Ag Barn

The Arp Independent School District Agriculture Barn has been burglarized.

Two thieves stole equipment totaling over $10,000. Surveillance video shows the thieves in the barn around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 2.



Arp ISD Superintendent Dwight Thomas says he believes the thieves knew there were surveillance cameras “because they never look up. They kept their head down”.

He also added that the loss of equipment will cause a slow start to the school year for agriculture students. He anticipates it will take the district a while to recuperate the costs.

“In small communities, you don’t always think, or you don’t always worry about the problems they have in the big cities, but theft and these type of problems really are country-wide, so we just have to be more diligent in keeping our things locked up,” said Thomas.

If you have any equipment you would like to donate to the school district, please contact the superintendent’s office. If you recognize the men in the surveillance video, please call the Arp Police Department or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

