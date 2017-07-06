East Texas restaurant known for its desserts gets special visit

Jan Gowin appears in an old photo that graces Sadler's walls. (Source: KLTV)

Patrick Dempsey uploaded this photo to Instagram over the weekend. (Source: Instagram)

Sadler's Kitchen owner Rob Gowin will be the first to tell you about how picky his pie maker can be.

"She does not bake cakes," he said.

He's referring to Jan Gowin, his mother, who has spent 22 years helping with and making pies since Rob reopened the restaurant in 1995.

"My grandfather came to Jacksonville back in the 1930s to go to college on a football scholarship, and met my grandmother who was working at the five and dime." Rob said.

After his grandparents married, they opened Sadler's and had Jan. The restaurant, once known for its chicken fried steak, is now known in part for its pies. That is one reason they made a special delivery over Independence Day Weekend.

Hop onto Instagram and search Patrick Dempsey, and one of the first photos in the former Grey's Anatomy star's feed is a collage of him eating a banana cream pie, made by Jan Gowin.

"And so he says, 'Let's do a selfie,' and that's where it started!" she said.

The photo has garnered 200,000 likes. Rob Gowin says they don't have banana cream pie on the menu - but they make it special when Dempsey calls in the order.

