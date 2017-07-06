Red and blue lights lit up across the state of Texas today as law enforcement honored fallen Dallas officers

Today is the one-year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement. In honor of the fallen officers and all other peace officers across the state, Governor Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in Texas.

At 10 a.m. police officers across the state will turn on their red and blue lights for one minute. Tyler officers will be participating in this event in front of the police station, located at 711 W. Ferguson Street.

Five officers were killed and two civilians were injured on July 7, 2016. A protest against recent officer-involved shootings was underway in downtown Dallas when the shooting occurred.

Micah Xavier Johnson was a suspect in the attack. He died during a standoff with police.

Last year on July 11, Tyler police officers and Smith County law enforcement held a memorial for the officers slain during the shooting.

Governor Abbott will also speak at the funeral of San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

