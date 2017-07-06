TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes clear and open after 18-wheeler shut do - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes clear and open after 18-wheeler shut down northbound traffic on Highway 271

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The all clear has been given and all lanes are now open on Highway 271, according to Tyler Police.

Police say all northbound lanes of Highway 271 were shut down in the 10800 block due to an 18-wheeler blocking traffic. About 3:20 p.m., one northbound lane had reopened.

