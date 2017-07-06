TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler blocking northbound traffic on Highway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler blocking northbound traffic on Highway 271

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a traffic jam on Highway 271.

Police say all northbound lanes of Highway 271 are shut down in the 10800 block due to an 18-wheeler that is blocking traffic. About 3:20 p.m., one northbound lane had reopened.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and motorists can detour northbound on FM 2015 to reach Interstate 20.

