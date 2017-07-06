Officials searching for fugitive affiliated with Bandidos Gang, with ETX ties, $7,500 reward

Texas DPS:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Briggs Clinton Lawhon, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Lawhon, affiliated with the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, is wanted for parole violation and theft. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Lawhon has been wanted since December 2015. He has ties to Pleasanton and Victoria, and also to Anderson County (including the city of Palestine, which is his last known address). He may also frequent the San Antonio area. Lawhon’s criminal history includes aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, burglary of habitation, and delivery of methamphetamine. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=369.

Lawhon is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has “BANDIDOS” tattooed on his right wrist; a tattoo of the “1%” diamond on his left forearm; and other tattoos on his back, arms, feet, wrists, left leg and left hand. Lawhon may wear glasses, and may be known by the nickname of “Skip.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $35,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.