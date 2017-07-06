Officials searching for fugitive affiliated with Bandidos Gang, with ETX ties, $7,500 reward

From the Tyler Police Department All northbound lanes of US Highway 271 are currently shut down in the 10800 block due to an eighteen-wheeler blocking all lanes. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes if traveling in this area. Motorists can detour northbound on FM 2015 to reach Interstate 20.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Briggs Clinton Lawhon, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture.More >>
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms that occurred May 28-29, 2017More >>
An order from the 241st District Court of Smith County released one District Attorney's office, and immediately assigned a new one, in the case of a County Commissioner charged with the felony of Injuring an Elderly Person.More >>
