Police release surveillance video in Tyler gas station robbery

Tyler Police have released surveillance footage from inside the Exxon gas station where a robbery took place on July 1.

According to Tyler PD, on July 1 at around 3 a.m. the Exxon gas station located at 432 N. North East Loop 323 in Tyler was robbed.

Sometime after the robbery, Tyler police were called to investigate.

According to the gas station attendant, a young, possibly a Hispanic male entered the store and displayed a handgun.

The male suspect was wearing a black hat, a black jacket, and black pants. He also had a dark beard. After taking money from the cash register at gunpoint, the suspect left the Exxon station in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you can identify the suspect or know any details on the robbery you are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department 903-531-1000.

