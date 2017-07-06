Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy injured, taken to hospital during arrest of suspect

A Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy was injured during a domestic disturbance call on July 4.

Galynn Joell Reed, 49, is charged with assault on a public servant.

On Tuesday, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecan Street in Campbell around 7 p.m.

An 84-year-old female told deputies that her son had pushed her down during an argument. She informed deputies that he was in the back of the residence. When officers attempted to arrest Reed, he physically resisted causing multiple injuries to Deputy Matthew Bailey.

During the altercation, an "officer assist" call was put out. Additional units showed up and deputies were able to restrain Reed.

Reed was taken to the Hunt County Detention Center.

Deputy Bailey was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Reed is charged with Resisting Arrest, along with assault on a public servant. His bonds total $14,000.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Matthew Bailey for a speedy and complete recovery. I would like to commend all the Deputy’s that responded to this call, not only did they remove a violent subject off the streets they did so with professionalism in a very chaotic situation," said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, in a statement released, Thursday morning,

