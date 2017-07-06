ETX man charged with aggravated robbery, tied up four people and held them at gunpoint.

An ETX man was arrested on July 5 on an aggravated robbery warrant out of Panola County.

Austin Taylor Metcalf, 21, of Beckville is accused of breaking into a home in Panola County and tying up four people while holding them at gunpoint. According to the U.S. Marshal's Office, Metcalf allegedly fired a shot into the floor to scare the victims and then fled the scene.

The original warrant was issued on July 3. The U.S. Marshal's Office arrested Metcalf at the Dollar General Store on Highway 271 and Highway 155 on July 5.

Bond has not been set for the aggravated robbery charge.

