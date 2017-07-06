New trial date set in Kayla Gomez-Orozco, moved to February 2018

The man accused of abducting and killing an East Texas Girl was in court this morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Gustavo Zavala Garcia is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

The state and defense both agree that they need 7-8 more months to prepare for trial. The judge granted the motion to move the trial to February 2018. The state and the defense are required to update Judge Jack Skeen Jr. on testing results as they come in.

Kayla's body was found in a water well outside of Garcia's house in Smith County in November. Family members first reported Kayla missing after a church service in Bullard.

Zavala-Garcia is related to the child through marriage.

Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April. Bingham cannot speak on the case due to a gag order, but a document filed in Smith County’s 241st District Court states the prosecution’s intention.

Zavala-Garcia has remained jailed in Smith County on a $10 million bond and immigration detainer.

In February, Zavala-Garcia was involved in an incident in the recreation area on top of the Smith County Jail, when he climbed a basketball goal and refused to come down. Officials said the incident is not regarded as an escape attempt, there were no injuries and no additional charges were added to Zavala-Garcia’s arrest record.

The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 5. His trial is set for February of 2018.

