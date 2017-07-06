Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers.Highs in the lower 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning and warm with temperatures starting out in the mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies today and very warm with highs reaching the lower 90s. A chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers, especially this afternoon during the heat of the day. Another warm night with temperatures dropping back into the mid-70s and even warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the mid-90s. The chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend. Partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90s. A few showers possible each afternoon with light southerly winds. Next week looks much the same with very warm and humid afternoons and at least slight chances for afternoon showers each day through the middle of the week.

