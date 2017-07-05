Jerry Jones says his wife Gene will introduce him at Hall of Fame ceremony

On a brighter note regarding the cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday his wife Gene will be his presenter at next month's Hall of Fame

induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.



Jerry and Gene celebrated their 50th weeding anniversary in 2013, and Jerry said its only fitting for her to introduce him on August 5th.

Jones will become the 16th representative of the Cowboys to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.



