Jerry Jones says his wife Gene will introduce him at Hall of Fam - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Jerry Jones says his wife Gene will introduce him at Hall of Fame ceremony

Jerry's wife Gene will introduct him at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Jerry's wife Gene will introduct him at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
DALLAS, TX (KLTV) -

On a brighter note regarding the cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday his wife Gene will be his presenter at next month's Hall of Fame
induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Jerry and Gene celebrated their 50th weeding anniversary in 2013, and Jerry said its only fitting for her to introduce him on August 5th.

Jones will become the 16th representative of the Cowboys to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Sports WebXtra: TJC's Doug Wren named coach of the year

    Sports WebXtra: TJC's Doug Wren named coach of the year

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:08:56 GMT
    Doug Wren has been named the coach of the year.Doug Wren has been named the coach of the year.

    When a program wins a championship, more times than not its players and coaches receive plenty of recognition. That has been the case for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Fresh off its fourth straight national title, Taylor Broadway was named the NJCAA Division III player of year last week. Wednesday afternoon, the man who leads the Apaches was honored. Doug Wren is the American Baseball Coaches Association coach of the year for the DIII junior college level.

    More >>

    When a program wins a championship, more times than not its players and coaches receive plenty of recognition. That has been the case for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Fresh off its fourth straight national title, Taylor Broadway was named the NJCAA Division III player of year last week. Wednesday afternoon, the man who leads the Apaches was honored. Doug Wren is the American Baseball Coaches Association coach of the year for the DIII junior college level.

    More >>

  • Jerry Jones says his wife Gene will introduce him at Hall of Fame ceremony

    Jerry Jones says his wife Gene will introduce him at Hall of Fame ceremony

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:17:30 GMT
    Jerry's wife Gene will introduct him at the Hall of Fame ceremony.Jerry's wife Gene will introduct him at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

    On a brighter note regarding the cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday his wife Gene will be his presenter at next month's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Jerry and Gene celebrated their 50th weeding anniversary in 2013, and Jerry said its only fitting for her to introduce him on August 5th.

    More >>

    On a brighter note regarding the cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday his wife Gene will be his presenter at next month's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Jerry and Gene celebrated their 50th weeding anniversary in 2013, and Jerry said its only fitting for her to introduce him on August 5th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly