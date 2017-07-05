Sports WebXtra: TJC's Doug Wren named coach of the year

Doug Wren has been named the coach of the year.

When a program wins a championship, more times than not its players and coaches receive plenty of recognition. That has been the case for the Tyler Junior College baseball team.

Fresh off its fourth straight national title, Taylor Broadway was named the NJCAA Division III player of year last week.

Wednesday afternoon, the man who leads the Apaches was honored. Doug Wren is the American Baseball Coaches Association coach of the year for the DIII junior college level.

Wren has not only guided TJC to four consecutive titles and won this award four straight years, his Apaches have also gone a perfect 16-0 at the World Series.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.