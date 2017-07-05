Sports WebXtra: Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson arrested

Already without defensive end Randy Gregory for the entire 2017 season, and defensive end David Irving for the four games, another Cowboys defender could soon be facing a suspension.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night in Frisco and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While attending Freedom Fest at Toyota stadium, Frisco police say Wilson backed his car into a woman, and then waved a rifle at another man.

The 2015 fourth round draft pick has been released on bond. The NFL and Cowboys organization are looking into the matter.



