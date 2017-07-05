Sports WebXtra: 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy set for next week

When a program wins a championship, more times than not its players and coaches receive plenty of recognition. That has been the case for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. Fresh off its fourth straight national title, Taylor Broadway was named the NJCAA Division III player of year last week. Wednesday afternoon, the man who leads the Apaches was honored. Doug Wren is the American Baseball Coaches Association coach of the year for the DIII junior college level.More >>
On a brighter note regarding the cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday his wife Gene will be his presenter at next month's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Jerry and Gene celebrated their 50th weeding anniversary in 2013, and Jerry said its only fitting for her to introduce him on August 5th.More >>
Already without defensive end Randy Gregory for the entire 2017 season, and defensive end David Irving for the four games, another Cowboys defender could soon be facing a suspension. Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night in Frisco and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
One of the best football camps to take place each summer is coming up. The 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy is set for Monday July 10th through Wednesday July 12th at Gilmer High School. The three day event is put on by Buckeyes head coach Matt Turner and special guest Jeff Traylor.More >>
