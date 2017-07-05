Sports WebXtra: 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy set for next week

One of the best football camps to take place each summer is coming up. The 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy is set for

Monday July 10th through Wednesday July 12th at Gilmer High School.

The three day event is put on by Buckeyes head coach Matt Turner and special guest Jeff Traylor. An assistant at SMU, Traylor

was the head man at Gilmer for 15 seasons and won three state championships.

Other coaches from the region always help out as well. The camp is for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends entering grades 7 through 12.



For more information, you can visit www.easttexaspassingacademy.com

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.