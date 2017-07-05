Volunteer Central: Opportunities to make a difference in East Texas this week

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Volunteer Tyler

Are you good at fixing stuff? Volunteer Tyler needs volunteers to repair miscellaneous items from July 22-23 at the Tyler Public Library. Information: Yolanda Prince, Volunteer Coordinator, at (903) 531-1100, email VolunteerTyler@tylertexas.com.

Hospice of East Texas

Become a volunteer Memory Care Connector. Hospice has a core team of volunteers that have learned simple practical ways to “make a connection” with Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients. Our volunteers are thrilled with their new skills and the invaluable support they provide to families as well. Training and support is amazing and you volunteer when your schedule allows. Call Marleen Elkins, Volunteer Coordinator, 903-266-3460 www.hospiceofeasttexas.org

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Tuesday, August 8 from 6-8 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. We are also looking for administrative volunteers to provide help through addressing envelopes, copying, filing, and assembling packets. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

PATH

People Attempting To Help is a nonprofit organization seeking compassionate people to volunteer in the food pantry, reception and casework. PATH is open Monday through Thursday from 8am until 6pm. Contact Jessica at 903-617-2821 or Jessica_halifax@pathhelps.org to learn more.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

Is looking for volunteers to answer phone and do data entry. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or director@northtylerday.org

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is looking for volunteers to help with reception duties at the front desk and driving. Information: Summer Tillson at 903.590.4329 or stillson@tylerlighthouse.org

East Texas Medical Center

ETMC Tyler Volunteers is - looking for energetic adults to escort patients from one department to the next. Must be able to walk, push a patient in a wheelchair and make the patients and their families feel at ease as they are going through tests, screenings, procedures and waiting. Volunteer one 4-hour shift per week, this is Monday - Friday only, typical shifts are 8 AM to noon or noon to 4 PM. Get your walking exercise done while you enjoy helping patients in a health care environment. Information: Joyce Brown, jbbrown@etmc.org, 903-531-8199, www.etmc.org/volunteer.

The Salvation Army

Have you ever wondered what happens Behind The Red Shield? We offer a tour of our facilities every 4th Thursday of the month. Bring your family, organization or church group. Call and schedule your tour today! We provide a light lunch. We have several volunteer opportunities available: Front desk, food pantry, soup kitchen and our family store. Information: Cindy Bell @ 903-570-9879 or cindy.bell@uss.salvationarmy.org

Alzheimer’s Alliance

The programs and services available at the Alzheimer's Alliance would not be possible without our outstanding volunteers! By volunteering at the Alliance, you are investing in the families, friends, and neighbors right here in our community touched by Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Volunteer opportunities available include: Day Club Friend, Project Lifesaver, Office Support and Event/Outreach Volunteer. To volunteer, please contact Joyce Allen 903-509-8323 or visit www.alzalliance.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com

