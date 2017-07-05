East Texas Boy Scouts return home from Philmont

Scouts hike near the base of the Tooth of Time. (Source: Mike Shaw)

East Texas Boy Scouts spent the last twelve days hiking through Philmont Scout Ranch. It's a backpacking camp in northern New Mexico that attracts scouters from all over the world.

Troop 370, based out of Green Acres Baptist Church, returned home on Wednesday night. The troop sponsored two crews, both hiking nearly 80 miles. Their itineraries took them from the north end of the camp, through its center, then over the famous Tooth of Time into base camp.

"These crews are led by the boys," Assistant Scoutmaster Mike Shaw said. "The adults are there to be advisers and help keep the peace."

He says the troop has made forays into the camp since 1979, back then advised by scouters Jim Reed, Rodney Thompson and Walter Davis.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.