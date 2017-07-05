East Texas police chief earns gold medal in powerlifting

An East Texas police chief has proven himself as one of the strongest in the state. Henderson Police Chief James Pierson brought home a gold medal after competing alongside hundreds of officers at the Texas Police Games.

He's been with the department for 28 years. When he's not protecting and serving, he’s in the gym spotting, encouraging and doing the occasional lift.



In June his strength earned him a gold medal in powerlifting.



"A group of officers compete across the board against each other," James Pierson said.



There are three components to a power lifting competition: bench press, squat and deadlift.



"You have three attempts at a back squat. You take your best lift from there and you move on to bench press. Then you have three attempts in bench press. Then you move on to deadlifts and it's the same routine again," James Pierson said.



Pierson said it was his wife who inspired him to compete.



"I actually signed up for powerlifting so she could compete," James Pierson said.



She said her lifting method helped her win a silver medal in the guest division.



"I just lift them. It's always easier that way if you don't know what you're lifting," Nelda Pierson said.



Detective Jennifer Bearden took home a bronze medal and is already training for her next competition in August.



"Just do better than the time before," Bearden said.



Chief Pierson is retiring, and his last day with the department is July 26.He plans to continue competing in the retired officers division. Chief Pierson also earned two bronze medals in karate at the Texas Police Games.



