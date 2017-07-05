Houston police searching for missing man with ETX ties

Houston officials are searching for a missing man with East Texas ties.

Jamal Lucas, 29, of Houston, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. June 30, according to the Houston Police Department's missing person division.

Lucas has relatives in the East Texas area.

Lucas is a black male who is between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall and who weighs about 140 pounds. Lucas is reported to have a mental condition.

According to a poster released by family members, he was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of North MacGregor in Houston.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact Houston police at 832-394-1840.

