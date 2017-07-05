Check out which foods to try this July

Mark your Calendars and get out your grocery lists! July has some exciting National Food Holidays that are sure to get your taste buds going and your mouth watering.

July is not only the month we celebrate our Nation's independence. July is a celebration of food that is all American. July is National Baked Beans Month, National hot dog month, National Ice Cream Month, and National blueberries month.

Time to pull out the grill. July is National Grilling Month. This month features one special day that may bring out the natural meat lover in you: National Hot Dog Day.

Also if you've got more of a sweet tooth, July offers National Hot Fudge Sundae day, National Creme Brulee day, National Cheesecake day and National Cotton candy day.

Have you ever wondered how special observance days are determined? According to The nibble, a food magazine: The president of the United States has the authority to declare a commemorative event or day by proclamation. Fewer than 150 are granted in an average year across all categories. Petitions are introduced by constituents, trade associations or public relations firms to honor industries, events, professions, hobbies, and yes ... even food.

What's on your list to try this month?

