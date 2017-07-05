East Texas man awaits sentencing on count of child pornography

Nickalas Graham is held in the Titus County Jail. (Source: Titus County)

An East Texas man has entered a plea agreement after being indicted on child pornography charges.

Nickalas Graham, 29, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 20 in Colorado. A judge approved a plea agreement on June 24. According to factual basis records obtained from the Eastern District of Texas, Graham “did knowingly possess material … that contained one or more images of child pornography.”

The records say that Graham “possessed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, including files depicting prepubescent minors and sadistic and masochistic abuse.”

According to court documents, Graham accessed the files through an internet-based storage site.

The document describes three specific videos. In two, a ‘prepubescent female’ is seen performing oral sex on an adult male. In a third, an adult male is seen engaging in sexual acts with a 'prepubescent boy.'

He is still held in the Titus County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.