Meet and Greet: Palestine searches for new Police Chief

A meet and greet will be held today in Palestine to help determine who will become the next Police Chief.

The four finalists will be available tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Palestine City Council Chambers located at 504 N. Queen Street. Residents will be able to meet the four finalists and also give their feedback.

After the event, finalists will get an opportunity to converse with city council members, employees, and the public. Members of the public will be asked to rate their preferences.

The four finalists will then be interviewed by two separate panels of interviewers on Thursday, July 6. The first panel will comprise of three assessors, three current officers representing the Palestine Police Officers Association, and Interim Chief R.C. Johnson. The second panel will comprise of eight members, including staff, council members, and the general public. Later that evening, a dinner will be held at the Ben E. Keith Community Room, located at 2019 W. Oak Street. Residents are invited to participate in that event.

On Friday, July 7, the finalists will be interviewed by current officers and staff. The officers will also have the opportunity to rank their preferences.

The feedback from all four sessions will be presented to administrators. Using that information, administrators will make their recommendation to the city council on the next police chief.

Here are the four finalists for the position:

Darrell Coslin, of Palestine, has 32 years of law enforcement experience with both the Dallas Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. During his time in Dallas, Coslin served in many roles including patrol officer, detective, SWAT officer, supervisor and academy instructor. Currently, Coslin is the Public Information Officer and administrative supervisor for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A certified master peace officer, Coslin attended McNeese State University and Navarro College.

Andy Harvey Harvey, of Grand Prairie, has served with the Dallas Police Department since 1996 and is currently a Lieutenant for the department’s Crime Scene Response Section. Harvey’s 22-year career with the Dallas Police Department has been in many roles, including a Major with the department’s Command Staff where he oversaw administration, patrol, community engagement and media relations. A 20-year Air Force veteran and master peace officer, Harvey holds a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree from the University of North Texas.

Bennie Baker Baker, of Tucson, Ariz., has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, security, and corrections. A former security officer for the Air Force and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department, he has experience in administration, finance, instruction and security installations both in the US and abroad. Baker holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Earl Morrison Morrison, of Hutto, has served in law enforcement for 17 years. In 2014 until 2017, Morrison was named the chief of the Hutto Police Department. While in Hutto, Morrison provided leadership, strategic planning, organizational development, and instituted a mentoring program for sergeants and new hires. Before his time in Hutto, Morrison served as a lieutenant, detective, and patrolman for the Deer Park Police Department. Morrison holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal science from Lamar University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston.

