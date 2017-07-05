ETX chiropractor, partner plead guilty to drug trafficking

Two Tyler men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Stacey Godsey, 44, and Joseph Shay Burton, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import anabolic steroids today.

Godsey, the owner of Pro-Health Chiropractic on Troup Highway, was arrested on June 23 by Tyler Police and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Burton was arrested on June 22 on two charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to information presented in court, beginning in the summer of 2014 and continuing until the spring of 2016, Godsey and Burton, who Godsey referred to as his partner, purchased anabolic steroids through the Internet from suppliers located in China. The steroids were shipped to the United States where Godsey and Burton converted them from powder to liquid dosage units in the kitchen and garage of Godsey's residence. Once converted into liquid dosage units, the steroids were sold and distributed to steroid users in Tyler and elsewhere.

In April of 2016, law enforcement officers searched residences belonging to Godsey and Burton. More than 60,000 dosage units of anabolic steroids were found at Godsey's residence. More than 6,000 dosage units were found at Burton's residence.

Godsey told police, at the time, he knew that what he was doing was illegal but "he was making steroids because he didn't want people getting sick from fake steroids," according to the document.

Investigators later reviewed messages between Burton and Godsey that they allege refer to "the possession, manufacture, and delivery of anabolic steroids."

3/17/2016 at 7:01 p.m. from Shay to Stacy: OK gonna need some test e 3/18/2016 at 10:42 a.m. from Stacy to Shay: How many bottles u need got 20 3/18/2016 at 12:40 p.m. from Stacy to Shay: I filtered ur a-- 20 bottles of test e f----- Lol 3/18/2016 at 8:22 p.m. from Shay to Stacy: Can I pickup or no 3/18/2016 at 8:22 p.m. from Shay to Stacy: Your house 3/18/2016 at 8:26 p.m. from Stacy to Shay: OK

Investigators state in the affidavit that "test e" refers to testosterone and the messages show Burton and Godsey discussing the exchange of the product.

Both Godsey and Burton face up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff's Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld.

