'McDreamy' spends holiday in ETX, heads to Sadler's Kitchen for 'the best pies in Texas'

Where can you get the best pie in Texas?

That's a point of contention among most pie-lovers in the state. That is, unless you're Patrick Dempsey.

"McDreamy," as he's known to many, apparently had a bit of a sweet tooth over the July 4 holiday and decided to do a little pie tasting at Sadler's Kitchen in Jacksonville on July 3.

The actor, of 'Grey's Anatomy' fame, stopped by the Jacksonville restaurant to try out what he dubbed, "the best pies in Texas."

A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Dempsey is no stranger to East Texas. He owns a home in the area.

The actor took to Facebook and Instagram to share his love for Jan Gowin's homemade pies, calling her "the woman who makes the best pies in Texas."

His Instagram post has received more than 190,000 likes. Sadler's Kitchen also shared Dempsey's visit to their own Facebook page. Their post has received nearly 700 likes and more than 100 shares.

Sadler's Kitchen is located at 101 S. Bonner St. in Jacksonville.

