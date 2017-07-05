Warrant: Phone records show 'discrepancies' in Palestine murder suspect's story

Police used cell phone records to track the last movements of a Palestine woman who was kidnapped and murdered in June, according to an arrest warrant. The records conflict with the suspect's account of what happened that night.

Wednesday, KLTV obtained a copy of a warrant for the suspect arrested in the case. The warrant details the final moments when the victim was last seen and what led officers to arrest her ex-husband and charge him for the murder.

Ricki Deann Taylor, 46, was reported missing the morning of June 22. Her body was later found in a heavily wooded area in Houston County. The report from the Dallas Medical Examiner shows Taylor died from a gunshot to the head. Detectives were able to determine that the murder took place on the night of June 21 but not where it occurred.

Officers with the Palestine Police Department arrested Taylor's ex-husband, Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for her murder.

Ricki Taylor was last seen by her father, Rickey Garner, at the corner of S. Magnolia and W. Colorado. Her vehicle was stopped at the intersection and her father told police that he had been helping his daughter move some items earlier in the day. After, they took separate vehicles and he continued north on Magnolia while his daughter continued south.

Detectives later learned that Ricki Taylor's ex-husband lived on Magnolia, at a residence on the corner of the intersection where she was last seen.

On June 30, Andrew Taylor arrived at the Palestine Police Department for a voluntary interview.

He told police he traveled from Palestine to Jacksonville on June 21 for a construction job. He told police he works as a self-employed handyman.

"Detectives observed that he had a dark substance on his hands, under his fingernails and on his arms," the warrant states. "Detectives observed that the substance on the defendant's hands and arms appeared to be the same substance that detectives found inside of Ricki's truck."

Andrew Taylor told detectives that the substance was an adhesive he used while building a handrail for a customer while he was in Jacksonville.

According to the documents, detectives questioned Andrew Taylor's story about his whereabouts during Ricki Taylor's disappearance.

"The defendant's phone also appeared to be turned off and inactive between the hours of 2048 and 2253. This time period matches the time period that Ricki's cell phone leaves Palestine, goes to Houston County and returns to Palestine," the document reads.

When he was confronted about discrepancies in his story, the warrant states "he stood up and refused to continue the interview."

On June 30, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Taylor. Andrew was taken into custody without incident at his home in the 1000 block of South Magnolia Street.

Andrew was taken by police and booked into the Anderson County Jail. Andrew’s remains in the Anderson County Jail on $1 million bond.

According to Palestine PD, The Texas Rangers are assisting the Police Department in the investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshal Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force also assisted in the arrest.

