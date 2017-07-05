Suspect who allegedly stabbed friend charged with murder

One East Texas man is charged with murder after officials say he allegedly stabbed a friend to death.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when Naples police were called to the 100 block of Cypress Avenue.

Police say Rocky Harper, 26, and Kenneth Whetstone Jr., 33, had been out together in the early hours of the morning and had come back to a residence when heated words were exchanged.

Police say Whetstone then drew a knife and stabbed Harper in the abdomen.

Harper died from his wound.

Whetstone, who did not leave the scene, was arrested and charged with murder and remains in the Morris County jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.