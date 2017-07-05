Police searching for suspects in theft at Arp ISD ag barn

Arp police are searching for two suspects who broke into a school building and stole items.

Sunday morning, police say the men broke into the Arp Independent School District agriculture barn, stole district property and students' property and loaded the items into a white pickup. They also took a handmade trailer.

"Arp students work hard in making projects for the community and learning how to use the equipment," the department said in a social media post.

To provide information on the case, call the Arp Police Department at 903-859-2465. Callers can remain anonymous.

