Man arrested for possession has now been indicted for indecency with a child

A Henderson County man has been indicted for indecency with a child.

Harley Lee Franks Jr., 44, of Murchison, was originally charged on March 8 with tampering or fabricating evidence, possession, and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to judicial records.

Franks was already wanted by law enforcement for violating his promise to appear in court and failure to maintain proper financial responsibility warrants when he was arrested in March, and charged with having methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse an investigator received a call on the same day Franks was arrested for possession, in regards to the indecency with a child charge. Another investigation was immediately opened.

Hillhouse confirms the child is 7 years old and a family member of Franks.

Franks was indicted for indecency with a child. He is currently in the Henderson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Related: Meth, warrants lands man in jail with new felony charges

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.