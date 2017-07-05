Suspect indicted on numerous charges after holding wife hostage, more than $22 million dollar bonds

A Henderson County man has been indicted on numerous charges, for an April incident in which he forced his way into a residence where his estranged wife was, armed with a handgun, and held his wife, the homeowner and the homeowner's son hostage.

Timothy Brian Berry, 42, has been indicted for Theft, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Aggravated Assault on Public Servant.

Berry was apprehended north of Seven Points on April 9.

According to officials, on Monday, April 3 at approximately 5 a.m., Timothy Berry forcefully entered a residence where his estranged wife had been residing on Willowood Dr. Armed with a handgun, Berry held his wife, the homeowner and the homeowner's son hostage for approximately 1 1/2 hours. Berry also took their cell phones so they were unable to contact police.

Officials said the hostages were able to distract Berry and flee the residence. Berry then fled the residence and attempted to steal one of the victim's vehicle. He was unable to start the vehicle and fled on foot.

Berry was wanted on warrants from this incident which included 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 3 counts of aggravated kidnapping, 2 counts of aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a violation of protective order.

On April 9, investigators received information on his whereabouts and traveled to an area near CR 2105 west of Seven Points.

Deputies attempted to stop Berry and Berry attempted to crash his vehicle into a Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigator's vehicle. Berry fled to a driveway off CR 4404, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He fired two rounds from a handgun while evading, but did not strike any deputies.

Berry eventually threw down his pistol was taken into custody without any shots being fired by deputies. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the original warrants, Berry was charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, and evading arrest or detention on foot with a prior conviction.

Related: Gun Barrel City police apprehend suspect in home invasion, kidnapping

Berry is currently in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $22,44,500.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.