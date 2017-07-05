Henderson County man indicted for murder and kidnapping

A Henderson County man suspected of killing one individual and kidnapping another has been indicted.

Timothy Wayne Washington, 45, Athens, has been indicted for Murder, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

In March, Gun Barrell City Police responded to the 100 block of Arbolado Drive in reference to a disturbance where a person had suffered a gunshot wound. The male victim was on the floor with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described Washington's vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was seen by officers turning eastbound on Main Street from Legendary Lane.

An officer pulled the vehicle over and detained Washington. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the passenger in the vehicle was taken against their will. A handgun was also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Washington was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail where he remains today on bonds totaling $1,707,500.

