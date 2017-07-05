15 and 13 year-old confess to Dollar General burglary

Arp police are searching for two suspects who broke into a school building and stole items.More >>
Arp police are searching for two suspects who broke into a school building and stole items.More >>
A Henderson County man has been indicted for indecency with a child.More >>
A Henderson County man has been indicted for indecency with a child.More >>
The Cumby Police Department is assisting Federal officers in the search for a suspect who fled from police.More >>
The Cumby Police Department is assisting Federal officers in the search for a suspect who fled from police.More >>
A Henderson County man has been indicted on numerous charges, for an April incident in which he forced his way into a residence where his estranged wife was, armed with a handgun, and held his wife, his son, and the homeowner hostage.More >>
A Henderson County man has been indicted on numerous charges, for an April incident in which he forced his way into a residence where his estranged wife was, armed with a handgun, and held his wife, his son, and the homeowner hostage.More >>
A Henderson County man suspected of killing one individual and kidnapping another has been indicted.More >>
A Henderson County man suspected of killing one individual and kidnapping another has been indicted.More >>