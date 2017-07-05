15 and 13 year-old confess to Dollar General burglary

Two teenagers were taken into custody on July 4 for burglarizing a Dollar General for cigarettes.

A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken into custody after confessing to the crime.

On Tuesday, just after 5 a.m. the Dollar General located at 12125 Hwy 271 was burglarized. The burglary was caught on video and it was discovered that an unknown amount of cigarettes were taken.

Just before noon on Tuesday, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call from a parent advising that her son and another boy had committed the burglary. Deputies met with the parents and the boys confessed to the burglary and were identified as the suspects in the video from the Dollar General.

Both suspects were taken to the Juvenile Attention Center.

