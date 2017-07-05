Two men arrested for possession of illegal drugs in Henderson County

A report of illegal trespassing ended with two men in jail for possession in Henderson County.

Stephen Grant Ivie, 25 and Leslie Brian Kelley, 34 were both arrested July 4.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call on Thousand Pines circle in the Berryville area of Henderson County after it was reported that they were trespassing on a property without the owner's permission.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, a package of pills, and marijuana.

Ivie was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Kelley was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.

Both are in the Henderson County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

