Car vs. complex

Another car has crashed into an East Texas apartment complex that's experienced more than its share of accidents. Doug Murray has a new report at 10 that takes you through Grande Hill Estates' wreck number four for 2017.

The 4th of July was rather mild for East Texas celebrations. Will that cooler weather trend continue as folks head back to their regular routines? Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know when he explains your new forecast at 10.

And, get ready to see how the 4th of July looks across the country. That's new at 10.

