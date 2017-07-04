Car vs. complex

Another car has crashed into an East Texas apartment complex that's experienced more than its share of accidents. Doug Murray has a new report at 10 that takes you through Grande Hill Estates' wreck number four for 2017.
The 4th of July was rather mild for East Texas celebrations. Will that cooler weather trend continue as folks head back to their regular routines? Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know when he explains your new forecast at 10.
And, get ready to see how the 4th of July looks across the country. That's new at 10.
Over the weekend Tyler Police arrested 12 people on DWI charges and 7 on charges of public intoxication.More >>
It brought together the voices of the Marvin Chancel Choir, the Tyler Civic Chorale, Rose City Brass and Marvin Herald Trumpets.More >>
Thousands of East Texans took to Longview for the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.More >>
An East Texas Fireworks stand is back up and running after it was knocked over by this weekend's severe weather.More >>
Most East Texas cities don’t allow setting off fireworks within the city limits, and Longview is no exception. There can be a citation and even a stiff fine.More >>
