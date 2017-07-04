Curve on Grande in Tyler site of another slide-off wreck

The City of Tyler asks driver to pay attention to the signs and slow down. (Source: KLTV)

The most recent wreck leaves this fence still down on Independence Day. (Source: KLTV)

A memorial for Haile Beasly sits at the east end of the curve. She was killed in 2016 when a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit her head on. (Source: KLTV)

A vehicle slid through this fence in march, stopping at the back door of one resident. (Source: KLTV)

A sign on the east end of the curve warns drivers to slow to 35 mph. (Source: KLTV)

An East Texas apartment complex is victim to yet another wreck.

The Grande Hill Estates is built where Grande tightly curves south and north along its east to west straightaway. According to the apartment complex, a car slid through its fence again this past weekend.

In 2016, there were eight cars that slid off the street then into the complex's fence.

"It's putting a financial burden on the property," manager Leah Woody said in a March interview. "Some of these drivers are uninsured."

In March this year, a car careened through the fence traveling westbound, slammed through the wrought iron, then stopped on the patio of a first floor apartment.

"Just a couple more feet and it would've come completely through the living room," Janet Dancer, who was inside when it happened, said.

This weekend's wreck marks the fourth time a car has split the apartment complex's fence this year. Residents who live along the front part of the complex say they hear skidding at nearly all hours of the day when the road is wet, but that most skidding is concentrated during the morning and evening commutes.

In March, the City of Tyler prompted drivers to slow down and obey the warning signs that are posted.

"Ultimately, it's up to the drivers to be responsible," City Engineer Carter Delleney said.

The city says it's also considering re-texturing the curve to provide more traction and installing blinking warning signs at the entrance to it.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.