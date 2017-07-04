East Texas church celebrates Independence Day with special concert

The concert featured sentences from the Declaration of Independence and different songs. (Source: KLTV)

Charles Halstead presents the flag of the Marine Corps. (Source: KLTV)

The Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler held its annual "We the People" concert on Tuesday.

It brought together the voices of the Marvin Chancel Choir, the Tyler Civic Chorale, Rose City Brass and Marvin Herald Trumpets.

"We prepared for more than a month for this," the church's Music Director Jim Broussard said. "And this is the first year we've actually done it on July 4th."

In previous years, the concert has been held on the Sunday preceding Independence Day.

"It's a marvelous program," attendee Charles Halstead said. "I wouldn't miss it."

Flags representing all branches of the United States military were presented during the concert, as well as a flag honoring prisoners of war.

"It was just a wonderful time to be able to come together and celebrate this great country," Broussard said.

