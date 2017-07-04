Thousands travel to Longview for Freedom and Fireworks

Thousands of East Texans took to Longview for the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.

The celebration at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center has been held since 2012.

We spoke with newcomers and veterans of the event as they took us through what this day means to them.

Outside and inside, there's a reason everyone is here like Steve Key, who's out with his car club.

“We've been celebrating around here probably 15 to 20 years, basically love the car show...I love cars and trucks and bikes, I like all that," says Key.



For Key, the Fourth of July takes on a stronger meaning. He's a Navy veteran and the Fourth of July allows him to reflect.



"That was one positive thing in my life…serving," says Key.

There are others who share Key’s gratitude, like newcomer Chris Whitmire.



"I have family that has fought in the wars, and an uncle that had just got out…it had been 20 years," says Whitmire.



The connection makes the celebration mean more than the carnival rides.



"Definitely and to celebrate it on a day like this especially with my kids seeing them have fun makes me have fun," says Whitmire.



For those like Bobby Worsham, he makes sure his family knows why everyone is gathered here among the rides, among the cars, and among the flags.



"It's the day that our country becomes a nation," says Worsham.

The City of Longview estimates that there were around 15,000 people in attendance.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.