1 person transported to hospital after industrial accident

One person was injured Tuesday in an industrial accident.

About 12:50 p.m., a Bullard Fire Department crew and EMS responded to Camp Davis Stone and Grass off of Highway 69.

According to the fire department, the man was injured while using a forklift to move a bundle of rocks. The metal container that housed the rocks came undone during the process.

The man was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

