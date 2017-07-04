1 person transported to hospital after industrial accident

Thousands of East Texans took to Longview for the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.More >>
Over the weekend Tyler Police arrested 12 people on DWI charges and 7 on charges of public intoxication.More >>
An East Texas Fireworks stand is back up and running after it was knocked over by this weekend's severe weather.More >>
Most East Texas cities don’t allow setting off fireworks within the city limits, and Longview is no exception. There can be a citation and even a stiff fine.More >>
One person was injured Tuesday in an industrial accident.More >>
