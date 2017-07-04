Cake company aims to make internet trolls eat their words

If you've ever run across an Internet troll and wanted to make them eat their words, good news. There's now a service for that.

Troll Cakes is a New York-area bakery run by a group that specializes in trolling the trolls.

For a fee, Troll Cakes will take a rude comment from the internet and create a custom cake with it. They'll then box it up and mail it to the person who said it, along with a copy of their original comment.

The service is anonymous and prices vary depending upon the package you choose. There's the basic Troll Cake and the Troll Cake + Detective Agency - which involves the company tracking down the commenter so the cake can be delivered to him.

There's also a "Tiny Hands Special" the company calls "bigly satisfying." For $30, the company will send a cake to the White House with the purchaser's preferred Trump tweet.

But are Troll Cakes safe to eat? Yes, according to the company's website.

"Troll Cakes look mean but taste nice. Each cake is a dense, moist (sorry) chocolate chip brownie cake with whipped frosting and assorted colorful sprinkles and icing," a comment reads on the site.

