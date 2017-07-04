VIDEO: Porta-potty 'chases' people off Red Square during storm - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

VIDEO: Porta-potty 'chases' people off Red Square during storm

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
(KLTV) -

In the wake of recent storms in Moscow, flooded streets and sidewalks are posing an unusual problem for some pedestrians.

The problem? In Red Square, the city's central public area in front of the Kremlin, the heavy rain and wind caused some movement of porta-potties.

The portable toilets seemed to come to life, chasing pedestrians across the square, much to their surprise, one would imagine. 
They were stationed there for tourists to use, The Huffington Post noted.


It was like a bizarre scene from Dr. Who, some Twitter users proclaimed.


One Twitter user used the video to throw a bit of shade toward his ex.

 

Of course, the United States led the way in jettisoned porta-potties; back in June, this video was shared by News24/680 from California:

