TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police responding to wreck at Loop 323, East Erwin Street; expect delays

Police are responding to a crash at a busy Tyler intersection.

According to police records, about noon Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of Southeast Loop 323 and East Erwin Street in response to a crash.

KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene. At this time it is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was seriously injured.

Mapping data shows traffic delays in the area and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.