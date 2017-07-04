Sign destroyed at popular Longview trail - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sign destroyed at popular Longview trail

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
The Longview Police Department is working on the restoration of a damaged sign. 

According to Longview PD, the damaged sign is located at the Paul G. Booman Trail at 121 Summers Drive. 

Police say that the suspects who damaged the trail have been identified. 

The artwork will be down for a period of time but police are working to have it restored. 

