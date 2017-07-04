This simple recipe was the one that my mother made us whenever she made potato salad. We loved how simple it was, allowing the flavor of the bacon to shine through!

Potato salad with bacon by Mama Steph

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, boiled and then peeled

Five hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons of dill relish

3/4 of a cup mayonnaise

1/16 teaspoon celery seed (may increase up to 1/8 teaspoon, but use caution, strong flavor!)

4 slices of bacon, pan fried, drained on paper towels, cooled and crumbled



Method:



Chop potatoes into about 1 1/2 - inch dice, then place in mixing bowl.

Add chopped hard-boiled eggs, relish, celery seed, and mayonnaise. Stir well (but gently) to combine.

Crumble the bacon over the salad, and then fold in with a spatula. Add up to 1 teaspoon of salt, if needed, stirring in carefully so potatoes don't disintegrate.

Of course, this recipe is customizable, so you can add fresh onion or mustard, etc., but I hope before you do, you'll taste this as-is just so you can let me know what you think!

