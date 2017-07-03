East Texas internet sensation

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the husband and wife who disappeared on an East Texas lake.

You may have heard of 'American Flag Shotgun Guy.' Or, maybe, you've seen his video seen around the world. Tonight at 10, you'll hear from the East Texan who rode his extreme patriotism to internet infamy. Donna McCollum has the story tonight at 10.

You'll also get a new forecast from Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto. He'll let you know whether you can get ready to celebrate a rain free 4th.

