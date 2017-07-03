East Texas fireworks stand damaged and tipped over by severe weather

An East Texas Fireworks stand is back up and running after it was knocked over by this weekend's severe weather.

About noon on Saturday, employees at "Union Fireworks" in the 11300 block of Highway 64 West in Tyler had to take cover from what they initially thought was a very quick and small tornado.

What they saw was not actually a tornado. The National Weather Service in Shreveport says there were no tornadoes in Tyler, or surrounding areas over the weekend, but do say the damage in the area is indicative of straight-line winds with gusts of 45 miles per hour or higher.



One look at pictures from Saturday and you can see what fireworks stand manager Christopher Sparkman is talking about.



"When we flipped it back over fireworks were everywhere in here. We probably lost about 2-3 thousand dollars in product," says Sparkman.



They opened back up the same day and on Monday they were working hard after a frightening Saturday.



"We looked out over here and it was solid black, and you could see fog rising up and clouds coming down and meeting up with it and then going back away," says Sparkman.

Sparkman describes something like a small twister ripping some roof from the business across the street, and then coming towards them.



"Came over here and dropped down on us picked this up and flipped it and it was gone," says Sparkman.



To their relief, what wasn’t gone, was their battered, but not destroyed fireworks stand.



"Was pushed about three foot that away off the bottom of the skid, we still got the chain hooked up down here where we had to pull it back out with the truck," says Sparkman as he showed us damage on the stand.



After being propped back up by a towing company and helped with cleanup by friends, it was back to business. Sparkman is hoping they can recover from fireworks sales that were put on hold.



"Hopefully we can sell a lot of fireworks and buy a new one," says Sparkman.

