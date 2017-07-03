Former UT-Tyler baseball coach James Vilade's son off to hot start in rookie league

A pair of players with East Texas ties, who did hear their name called during the 2017 MLB Draft are off to hot starts with their respective organizations.

So far with the San Diego Padres rookie league team, Whitehouse product Mason House has one home run and seven runs batted in.

Meanwhile Ryan Vilade, who was drafted in the second round by Colorado, leads the Rockies rookie team, Grand Junction with a .360 batting average. Vilade, who played little league ball in Tyler, hit is second homer Sunday night and now has five RBI's in just six games.



Ryan's last name should sound familiar, because his dad James was the first UT-Tyler head baseball coach. An assistant at Oklahoma State since 2015, James has also spent time as an MLB scout.

I talked with the former Patriots head man on the phone Monday afternoon, and its safe to say, he is one proud dad.



