High winds rip through East Texas cities

Weekend storms swept through parts of East Texas, bringing high winds that tore limbs from trees and uprooted others.

"It quieted down a little bit and then it got dark," Athens Fire Chief John McQueary said. "Then out of nowhere, the winds picked up tremendously."

Drive around Athens on Monday and debris still litters the city. McQueary says there were no injuries reported to fire or police, but the winds knocked out power temporarily to parts of the city.

Trees were moving in Chandler too. Several homes fell victim to trees and limbs.

"It moved the chimney a little bit," Dennis Mack pointed to the damaged chimney on his Chandler home. "But it also pulled loose several rafters from the ridge beam and broke one of the rafters as well."

He says the major damage occurred beneath the roof. He says it's not visible from outside, but underneath there is structural damage that needs to be repaired.

The National Weather Service Shreveport office says there were no tornadoes that spawned from the storms, and that the strong winds that came through East Texas were straight-line.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.