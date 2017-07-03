'Texas Law Hawk' attorney creates over-the-top videos to soar above competition

We’ve seen the commercials so many times that we recite them word for word in our sleep.

'The Texas Hammer', 'The Strong Arm' all well-known Texas attorneys who used TV monikers to make a name for themselves.

One Texas attorney is aiming to make the name ‘The Texas Law Hawk’ soar higher than the others by creating viral over-the-top videos.

In one video, Attorney Bryan E. Wilson shares the importance of firework safety through an exploding demonstration of various firework don’ts.

Wilson is seen fighting several firework attacks with a shield and sword. In one scene, he sets a firework off inside a guitar, creating a musical explosion.

As of Monday, the video had over 409,000 views, over 4,000 Facebook shares, and over 2,000 Facebook reactions.

The attorney has made various comedic commercials where he shares information on the legal rights people have when being stopped by police. All the videos include lots of yelling, over the top stunts, and an explosion of some kind.

In his Christmas-themed commercial, which has over 3,000 YouTube views, Wilson demonstrated the legal rights people have in a consent to search situation.

The video begins with Wilson igniting a giant flame thrower on a hawk ice sculpture and ends with him lassoing a cop away while riding a giant sleigh.

In a Facebook comment on the firework safety video, Wilson shares how he was inspired by attorney Brian Loncar, 'The Strong Arm', who passed away in 2016.

“I met him before I released any videos and told him what I wanted to do with the concept. I also told him I was a huge fan and watched his commercials as long as I can remember,” said Wilson. “He liked the Law Hawk idea and really gave me the confidence to go through with it. He is a legend and always will be.”

With videos reaching over 1 million views, this Fort Worth attorney might just make 'The Texas Law Hawk' a household name.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.