Traffic stop leads to arrest of credit card skimming suspects

Two men are in the Smith County jail, after criminal instruments, believed to be credit card skimmers, were found in their vehicle.

According to a Smith County affidavit, on July 2, Deputy Garcia observed a vehicle driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on the 300 block of North Main Street. Deputy Garcia proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at FM 16 and Highway 155.

Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, identified as Pit Genier, 28, of Florida and passenger Lazaro Yanniel Monotero-Coto, 28, of Texas, Deputy Garcia learned the vehicle belonged to Coto.

Deputy Garcia became suspicious of the two men when he observed the passenger seat was empty, but Lozano was in the rear seat directly behind Pit. He then asked both men to step out of the vehicle, where Reserve Deputy McKee conducted a pat down of both men. No weapons were found on either person, but during an observation, Deputy Garcia saw what he believed to be criminal instruments used for unlawful interception of electronic communication, also known as skimmers.

At the sight of the believed skimmers, the deputy sent an image to a Smith County detective who confirmed they were skimmers. Deputies also found six credit cards in Genier's wallet that is believed to belong to other individuals.

Genier and Monotero-Coto were then taken into custody for unlawful use of criminal instruments and transported to the Smith County jail, where they were booked without incident. Genier also received an additional charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

