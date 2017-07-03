Scholarship fund set up to remember ETX Journalist

A scholarship fund has established for an Emmy award winning East Texas journalist and missionary.

Mark W. Allen, 54, of Tyler, was killed in a car accident near El Paso on June 17.

“Many people around the world have asked how we can remember Mark’s legacy, and his family and friends decided to create the Mark W. Allen Memorial Scholarship,” said Jeff Brady, anchor at KENS-TV in San Antonio and best friend of Allen. “It will assist a high school student from Texas who’s interested in TV, film or journalism so we can reduce the cost of college tuition for a student with talent and potential.”

The fund has been set up through the East Texas Communications Foundation. Visit ETFC and under the donation tab, click on the select a fund box and in the drop-down menu find the Mark W. Scholarship Fund.

Born in Austin, Allen grew up in Arizona and attended Arizona Western College. Allen worked for KLTV in Tyler and won a Texas Associated Press Award. He also worked for many years producing programs for the law enforcement and fire, EMS networks with Westcott Communications and Primedia in Dallas, as well as working as a videographer for the Ft. Worth ISD.

A private memorial service was held in his honor in Tyler.

